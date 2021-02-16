Gillson Capital LP Buys Raymond James Financial Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, VEREIT Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Franklin Resources Inc

Investment company Gillson Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Raymond James Financial Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, VEREIT Inc, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Franklin Resources Inc, STORE Capital Corp, First Republic Bank during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillson Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Gillson Capital LP owns 86 stocks with a total value of $888 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VER, BAC, CMA, BSIG, EWBC, AMG, BK, KEY, BLK, WRB, WTFC, PACW, ELS, RNR, SCHW, LPLA, SUI, NYCB, CADE, FMBI, HR, TRV, SBRA, GCMG, MC, BRO, HLI, HIG, VRTS, EQH, ARBGU, BRP, FR, MKL, LCYAU, PAYA, SVOKU, CFIVU,

VER, BAC, CMA, BSIG, EWBC, AMG, BK, KEY, BLK, WRB, WTFC, PACW, ELS, RNR, SCHW, LPLA, SUI, NYCB, CADE, FMBI, HR, TRV, SBRA, GCMG, MC, BRO, HLI, HIG, VRTS, EQH, ARBGU, BRP, FR, MKL, LCYAU, PAYA, SVOKU, CFIVU, Added Positions: RJF, GS, C, UDR, LSI, DFS, FITB, UMPQ, SNV, HIW, VICI, HPP, SBNY, BPOP, ORCC, SRC, USB, KKR, WRI, COLD, CUBE, BXP, BNL, PLYM, UE, CME, TIG,

RJF, GS, C, UDR, LSI, DFS, FITB, UMPQ, SNV, HIW, VICI, HPP, SBNY, BPOP, ORCC, SRC, USB, KKR, WRI, COLD, CUBE, BXP, BNL, PLYM, UE, CME, TIG, Reduced Positions: ICE, DRE, SYF, APO, VIRT, AIZ, CG, TFC, ATH, HST, MAA, CFG, WETF, VOYA, TSLX, VTR, FHN,

ICE, DRE, SYF, APO, VIRT, AIZ, CG, TFC, ATH, HST, MAA, CFG, WETF, VOYA, TSLX, VTR, FHN, Sold Out: WFC, MS, BEN, STOR, FRC, BRX, AON, ALLY, Y, AMH, CUZ, PEAK, AJG, STL, AFG, HTA, EXR, SC, ALL, INVH, STT, LAZ, ISBC, ACGL, CB, SF, OFC, ARCC, ONEW,

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 846,281 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% Citigroup Inc (C) - 495,072 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.91% Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 300,703 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1103.05% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 101,754 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 584.80% Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - 1,000,354 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 505,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 599,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 297,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 821,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $68.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 287,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $101.74, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 142,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 1103.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.52 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 300,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 584.80%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $310.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 101,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 495,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in UDR Inc by 265.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 547,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 318.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 162,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $94.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 232,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.36.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.42.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.52.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.24.