Cna Financial Corp Buys Fiserv Inc, Illumina Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Cna Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Illumina Inc, Danaher Corp, CarMax Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, AdaptHealth Corp, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cna Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Cna Financial Corp owns 184 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, ILMN, DHR, KMX, TDY, DSGX, SNAP, SQ, PLUG, ARRY, UTZ, RPD, QTWO, MIDD, DCT, PAYA, AMBA, FFIN, HYFM, CERT, OM, BIGC, PTVE, ESI, VRNS, VITL, TLMD, EAR, AMWL, PRAX, FSR, RLAY, JAMF, JAMF, ALGM, BYSI, MSGE, TIG,

FISV, ILMN, DHR, KMX, TDY, DSGX, SNAP, SQ, PLUG, ARRY, UTZ, RPD, QTWO, MIDD, DCT, PAYA, AMBA, FFIN, HYFM, CERT, OM, BIGC, PTVE, ESI, VRNS, VITL, TLMD, EAR, AMWL, PRAX, FSR, RLAY, JAMF, JAMF, ALGM, BYSI, MSGE, TIG, Added Positions: CME, APD, INGR, ABBV, CI, SMTC, IBP, LAD, GDYN, LHCG, VIR, NARI, ADCT, ALLO, FIVE, SSD, SLQT, RVNC, QTS, MRCY, SMAR, TXRH, WING, PLAN, MANH, JBT, IRTC, AXNX, AXSM, CAKE, CHRS, ZNTL, LOVE, YMAB, TTEK, BTAI, HLNE, HCAT, HLI, MTH, ICLR, ITT, PTCT, ASND,

CME, APD, INGR, ABBV, CI, SMTC, IBP, LAD, GDYN, LHCG, VIR, NARI, ADCT, ALLO, FIVE, SSD, SLQT, RVNC, QTS, MRCY, SMAR, TXRH, WING, PLAN, MANH, JBT, IRTC, AXNX, AXSM, CAKE, CHRS, ZNTL, LOVE, YMAB, TTEK, BTAI, HLNE, HCAT, HLI, MTH, ICLR, ITT, PTCT, ASND, Reduced Positions: AHCO, BERY, EPD, FB, JPM, WDC, PGR, SSNC, CSCO, NET, KEYS, CMCSA, OLLI, HQY, FIVN, BMY, TRUP, CVS, TWST, J, BL, LSCC, IIVI, FVRR, TTD, SBAC, CREE, AXON, SAIA, GTLS, IDXX, PENN, EVBG, MDGL, IOVA, AZPN, MTSI, INSM, SNBR, RARE, MKSI, WCN, GH, PLMR, FRPT, BHVN, CGNX, GO, MTD, TPTX, TREX, REAL, ALLK, SILK, SLAB, PLNT, NOVT, LFUS, LEGN, CHGG, FOXF, ARNA,

AHCO, BERY, EPD, FB, JPM, WDC, PGR, SSNC, CSCO, NET, KEYS, CMCSA, OLLI, HQY, FIVN, BMY, TRUP, CVS, TWST, J, BL, LSCC, IIVI, FVRR, TTD, SBAC, CREE, AXON, SAIA, GTLS, IDXX, PENN, EVBG, MDGL, IOVA, AZPN, MTSI, INSM, SNBR, RARE, MKSI, WCN, GH, PLMR, FRPT, BHVN, CGNX, GO, MTD, TPTX, TREX, REAL, ALLK, SILK, SLAB, PLNT, NOVT, LFUS, LEGN, CHGG, FOXF, ARNA, Sold Out: GOOGL, HCA, LYB, TDOC, PING, KNX, TXG, IPHI, URI, STRA, FSLY, PEN, UAN, FTAC, NDSN, CIEN, MC, AVLR, AWI, FREE, KWR, SUM, GOSS,

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 90,250 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 30,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% CME Group Inc (CME) - 45,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 58,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 120,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.95 and $395.36, with an estimated average price of $359.57. The stock is now traded at around $391.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $52.17 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $64.03. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 76,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $273.97. The stock is now traded at around $380.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc by 45.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $32.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.966400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.62.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.