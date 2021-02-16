Meristem, LLP Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Deere, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Meristem, LLP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Deere, Apple Inc, Cummins Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, The Toro Co, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meristem, LLP. As of 2020Q4, Meristem, LLP owns 229 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APPN, CRWD, ASML, MELI, SDGR, HUBS, TTD, PINS, MGNI, ANET, NTES, AIZ, SE, IDXX, PAYC, ZNGA, NBIX, KNSL, NVCR, VEEV, WD, CMG, GLW, SNAP, VB, A, FRC, URI, TECH, TRV, PPG, MS, COF, SUN, EPAM, BX, SLB, CVX, CHKP, DGRO, PPA, VOO,

APPN, CRWD, ASML, MELI, SDGR, HUBS, TTD, PINS, MGNI, ANET, NTES, AIZ, SE, IDXX, PAYC, ZNGA, NBIX, KNSL, NVCR, VEEV, WD, CMG, GLW, SNAP, VB, A, FRC, URI, TECH, TRV, PPG, MS, COF, SUN, EPAM, BX, SLB, CVX, CHKP, DGRO, PPA, VOO, Added Positions: IJR, DE, OEF, AAPL, CMI, ACWI, IVW, JNJ, MMM, XOM, PFE, ADP, NVDA, MRK, BMY, KO, IJK, FB, IJJ, IJT, ABBV, ABT, EMR, BSM, VTV, DHR, BABA, EW, CMCSA, ISRG, VUG, TSM, SBUX, PG, TSLA, HDB, AMT, HD, F, GGG, ZTS, MCD, MA, UPS, UNP, TXN, SYY, LIN, KMB,

IJR, DE, OEF, AAPL, CMI, ACWI, IVW, JNJ, MMM, XOM, PFE, ADP, NVDA, MRK, BMY, KO, IJK, FB, IJJ, IJT, ABBV, ABT, EMR, BSM, VTV, DHR, BABA, EW, CMCSA, ISRG, VUG, TSM, SBUX, PG, TSLA, HDB, AMT, HD, F, GGG, ZTS, MCD, MA, UPS, UNP, TXN, SYY, LIN, KMB, Reduced Positions: VTI, IVV, TTC, AAXJ, AMZN, TEAM, ROP, GOOG, UNH, INTC, MSFT, PYPL, V, IBM, HON, GOOGL, ADBE, COST, CVS, C, ACN, GE, VNQ, IWO, IWF, IVE, EFA, MO, TFC, BA, QCOM, ORCL, NKE, JPM, ITW, ECL, EFX, RTX, CTSH, DG, TMO, ALGN, T, DEO,

VTI, IVV, TTC, AAXJ, AMZN, TEAM, ROP, GOOG, UNH, INTC, MSFT, PYPL, V, IBM, HON, GOOGL, ADBE, COST, CVS, C, ACN, GE, VNQ, IWO, IWF, IVE, EFA, MO, TFC, BA, QCOM, ORCL, NKE, JPM, ITW, ECL, EFX, RTX, CTSH, DG, TMO, ALGN, T, DEO, Sold Out: VT, SHV, SDY, XLRE, FNB, FSKR, FIS, EQIX, FDX, VKQ, VMO, NAD, FMY, VTRS, AWP,

For the details of Meristem, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meristem%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 601,410 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 133,395 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 453,807 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.52% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 56,442 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,355 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.88%

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $599.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1941.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $859.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 453,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 86.53%. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 40,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 129,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 197.48%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $245.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 59.15%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 57,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 39,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 85.7%. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Meristem, LLP still held 2,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in The Toro Co by 60%. The sale prices were between $81.48 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $88.48. The stock is now traded at around $101.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Meristem, LLP still held 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 41.52%. The sale prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Meristem, LLP still held 15,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 20.91%. The sale prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $249.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Meristem, LLP still held 4,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 38.74%. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $388.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Meristem, LLP still held 582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.86%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Meristem, LLP still held 6,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.