Capital Research Global Investors Buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Vale SA, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Constellation Brands Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital Research Global Investors (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Vale SA, Chevron Corp, Citigroup Inc, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Research Global Investors. As of 2020Q4, Capital Research Global Investors owns 401 stocks with a total value of $385 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,506,129 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 30,232,937 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 32,466,735 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,625,748 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,952,620 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,298,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.977800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,099,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $212.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,855,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,718,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,769,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,551,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,708,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 2149.95%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $168.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,555,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Vale SA by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 216,643,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 129.83%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,676,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 152.80%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,490,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in General Electric Co by 96.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 157,058,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01.