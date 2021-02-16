>
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: GSK -0.38% SNY -0.86% CIT +1.63% KBR +0.13% CNC -1.89% AVA -1.52% BMY -0.63% HST +4.36% FFIV -0.66% ALSN -0.07% USHY -0.23% SPW +0%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi SA, F5 Networks Inc, sells General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owns 467 stocks with a total value of $28.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HOTCHKIS & WILEY
  1. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 33,248,190 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 20,336,547 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.31%
  3. General Electric Co (GE) - 115,863,308 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.48%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 37,049,464 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,308,336 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.518500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,740,540 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $15.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,157,400 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.5 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $208.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 457,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,081,400 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 907,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)


Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 536,930 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,363,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,398,487 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,490,167 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: KBR Inc (KBR)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in KBR Inc by 103.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,173,886 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,017,748 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Avista Corp (AVA)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avista Corp by 90.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,385,659 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59. Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $14.03. Sold Out: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Caesarstone Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.44. Sold Out: Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Insteel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.95 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $22.7.

Here is the complete portfolio of HOTCHKIS & WILEY.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY's Undervalued Stocks

HOTCHKIS & WILEY's Top Growth Companies

HOTCHKIS & WILEY's High Yield stocks

Stocks that HOTCHKIS & WILEY keeps buying

