Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi SA, F5 Networks Inc, sells General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owns 467 stocks with a total value of $28.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMY, HST, FFIV, ALSN, USHY, DEN, SPWH, HLX, MIK, MTH, GLDD, OAS, ONEW, JACK, JOUT, PFBC, LGIH, RCII, BGS, CENT, BCC, TOWN, SU, VNDA, HZO, MBWM, ABM, ECOL, UFPI, TRS, MSGN, MLI, NGVC, RMAX, NTGR, NBLX, SFM, PVAC, PETS, PLXS, SHLX, POWL, PQG, SNDR, RTLR, DBD, ATAX, APOG, ATKR, BPMP, BLDR, CBZ, CPF, CMC, CLB, CSGS, CVI, DHIL, KBAL, ENR, BUSE, FWRD, FRG, FCN, FUL, GLT, GRA, GPRE, GFF, HEES, HWKN, HFC, KBH, CIVB, AAIC,

C, WFC, GSK, SNY, ANTM, HES, BAC, HPE, APA, CIT, CNC, KBR, PPL, DISCK, AVA, MTOR, OMC, POR, GS, KFY, RRC, NPO, ERIC, MSFT, MDLZ, PCAR, TRV, CNHI, ETRN, IGT, MDT, STBA, STT, XPER, ALE, AVT, BSIG, BRKL, CFB, DRQ, WIRE, AGM, FHI, FFBC, FULT, KOS, MHO, NOV, NVEC, OCFC, PLAB, SWX, STFC, THR, TSC, TRST, USNA, VIAC, WAFD, WLKP, WLL, SRCE, AYI, ALX, AB, AEL, AVD, ARI, ARGO, AFI, ABG, AXS, AZZ, BDC, BRY, BIG, BCEI, BCEI, BDGE, BWB, BHF, WHD, CAC, CASS, CATY, CATO, CCS, CCNE, CLNC, FIX, CMTL, CNOB, CTB, CR, CULP, DCOM, UFS, DXPE, ESTE, EIG, ENS, EBF, PLUS, ETH, FNB, FBK, FISI, FBIZ, THFF, FLIC, FMBI, FFIC, GCO, GHM, AJX, GSBC, GBX, GHL, HAFC, THG, HSII, HI, HTH, HMLP, HMST, HTBI, HOPE, HMN, IMKTA, NSIT, TILE, IBOC, JRVR, KALU, KMT, KE, KNL, LBAI, DOOR, MTRX, MDCA, MERC, EBSB, MEI, MCB, MFA, MOFG, MPAA, MWA, NPK, NWLI, NAVI, NFBK, NWE, OIS, ORRF, OTTR, PACW, PEBO, PNM, PLPC, PFC, PFS, RGP, RMR, RCKY, SASR, SANM, SCSC, WTTR, BSRR, SFNC, SJI, SMBC, SONA, SR, SGU, SCS, STRL, STC, SPH, SMCI, SYKE, TARO, TMHC, FTI, TGNA, TBNK, TRTX, TG, TPH, TCBK, TBI, TRMK, TPC, UMPQ, ULH, UVSP, VLY, VEC, VRA, VLGEA, VSH, HCC, WASH, WMK, INT, Reduced Positions: GE, FDX, ZBH, GM, GLW, CMI, MGA, DFS, FITB, EVR, HOG, IP, ARW, EEFT, AIG, H, PNC, UNH, CNO, GPI, RUSHA, SAH, ESGR, NWSA, GOOGL, DIOD, MATX, MS, ORCL, BPOP, REZI, TXN, ADNT, NTB, BBBY, BG, CFG, FHN, FLR, FI, LOB, PEB, SRG, SF, AIR, UHAL, AEO, BK, BHLB, BIIB, BKNG, CADE, XEC, CMA, DDS, ERJ, EVC, FHB, FLS, GIII, HOFT, HUM, KFRC, LZB, LAZ, MGY, MD, MYRG, NRG, NUS, SLM, TCBI, ODP, TSE, VST, ACCO, Y, ALTM, AMAL, AMBC, ASB, BKU, BHB, HRB, BLBD, BOKF, EAT, BMTC, CBT, CASA, CVE, CHX, COMM, CTBI, COWN, CUBI, EGBN, EBIX, EEX, EQBK, ESNT, FBP, INBK, FL, FSBW, FF, GT, GPX, GWB, GRBK, HWC, HNGR, HIBB, HGV, HBNC, HSON, ISBC, KELYA, KLXE, LEA, LBRT, LLY, LBC, MSBI, MLHR, MOG.A, NEX, PDCE, PGC, PAG, PRIM, PRA, PUMP, RDN, RL, RBB, RBCAA, SCHN, SOI, SAVE, SNV, TPRE, TLYS, URBN, VNO, WNC, WBS, WCC, WEX, WTFC, WOR, WYND, ZUMZ,

