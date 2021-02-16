Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi SA, F5 Networks Inc, sells General Electric Co, FedEx Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owns 467 stocks with a total value of $28.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BMY, HST, FFIV, ALSN, USHY, DEN, SPWH, HLX, MIK, MTH, GLDD, OAS, ONEW, JACK, JOUT, PFBC, LGIH, RCII, BGS, CENT, BCC, TOWN, SU, VNDA, HZO, MBWM, ABM, ECOL, UFPI, TRS, MSGN, MLI, NGVC, RMAX, NTGR, NBLX, SFM, PVAC, PETS, PLXS, SHLX, POWL, PQG, SNDR, RTLR, DBD, ATAX, APOG, ATKR, BPMP, BLDR, CBZ, CPF, CMC, CLB, CSGS, CVI, DHIL, KBAL, ENR, BUSE, FWRD, FRG, FCN, FUL, GLT, GRA, GPRE, GFF, HEES, HWKN, HFC, KBH, CIVB, AAIC,
- Added Positions: C, WFC, GSK, SNY, ANTM, HES, BAC, HPE, APA, CIT, CNC, KBR, PPL, DISCK, AVA, MTOR, OMC, POR, GS, KFY, RRC, NPO, ERIC, MSFT, MDLZ, PCAR, TRV, CNHI, ETRN, IGT, MDT, STBA, STT, XPER, ALE, AVT, BSIG, BRKL, CFB, DRQ, WIRE, AGM, FHI, FFBC, FULT, KOS, MHO, NOV, NVEC, OCFC, PLAB, SWX, STFC, THR, TSC, TRST, USNA, VIAC, WAFD, WLKP, WLL, SRCE, AYI, ALX, AB, AEL, AVD, ARI, ARGO, AFI, ABG, AXS, AZZ, BDC, BRY, BIG, BCEI, BCEI, BDGE, BWB, BHF, WHD, CAC, CASS, CATY, CATO, CCS, CCNE, CLNC, FIX, CMTL, CNOB, CTB, CR, CULP, DCOM, UFS, DXPE, ESTE, EIG, ENS, EBF, PLUS, ETH, FNB, FBK, FISI, FBIZ, THFF, FLIC, FMBI, FFIC, GCO, GHM, AJX, GSBC, GBX, GHL, HAFC, THG, HSII, HI, HTH, HMLP, HMST, HTBI, HOPE, HMN, IMKTA, NSIT, TILE, IBOC, JRVR, KALU, KMT, KE, KNL, LBAI, DOOR, MTRX, MDCA, MERC, EBSB, MEI, MCB, MFA, MOFG, MPAA, MWA, NPK, NWLI, NAVI, NFBK, NWE, OIS, ORRF, OTTR, PACW, PEBO, PNM, PLPC, PFC, PFS, RGP, RMR, RCKY, SASR, SANM, SCSC, WTTR, BSRR, SFNC, SJI, SMBC, SONA, SR, SGU, SCS, STRL, STC, SPH, SMCI, SYKE, TARO, TMHC, FTI, TGNA, TBNK, TRTX, TG, TPH, TCBK, TBI, TRMK, TPC, UMPQ, ULH, UVSP, VLY, VEC, VRA, VLGEA, VSH, HCC, WASH, WMK, INT,
- Reduced Positions: GE, FDX, ZBH, GM, GLW, CMI, MGA, DFS, FITB, EVR, HOG, IP, ARW, EEFT, AIG, H, PNC, UNH, CNO, GPI, RUSHA, SAH, ESGR, NWSA, GOOGL, DIOD, MATX, MS, ORCL, BPOP, REZI, TXN, ADNT, NTB, BBBY, BG, CFG, FHN, FLR, FI, LOB, PEB, SRG, SF, AIR, UHAL, AEO, BK, BHLB, BIIB, BKNG, CADE, XEC, CMA, DDS, ERJ, EVC, FHB, FLS, GIII, HOFT, HUM, KFRC, LZB, LAZ, MGY, MD, MYRG, NRG, NUS, SLM, TCBI, ODP, TSE, VST, ACCO, Y, ALTM, AMAL, AMBC, ASB, BKU, BHB, HRB, BLBD, BOKF, EAT, BMTC, CBT, CASA, CVE, CHX, COMM, CTBI, COWN, CUBI, EGBN, EBIX, EEX, EQBK, ESNT, FBP, INBK, FL, FSBW, FF, GT, GPX, GWB, GRBK, HWC, HNGR, HIBB, HGV, HBNC, HSON, ISBC, KELYA, KLXE, LEA, LBRT, LLY, LBC, MSBI, MLHR, MOG.A, NEX, PDCE, PGC, PAG, PRIM, PRA, PUMP, RDN, RL, RBB, RBCAA, SCHN, SOI, SAVE, SNV, TPRE, TLYS, URBN, VNO, WNC, WBS, WCC, WEX, WTFC, WOR, WYND, ZUMZ,
- Sold Out: BA, NAV, TDC, LTHM, DLTH, VRTS, MOV, MAN, MGLN, REGI, CSTE, IIIN, BALY, FNKO, UVV, CLF, AN, UFI, WSBC, WSBF, WDR, WSFS, WTBA, NXGN, HOMB, VC, ACRE, HBB, MBIN, OBNK, ACA, SPFI, LAD, ABCB, TPR, DBI, DLX, FMBH, HVT, HTLF, HFWA, HIFS, HUN, SNEX, UMBF, MTX, NYMT, ONB, OPY, PRK, STL, AMG, RES, RNST, GASS,
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 33,248,190 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 20,336,547 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.31%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 115,863,308 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.48%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 37,049,464 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,308,336 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29%
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.518500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,740,540 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $15.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,157,400 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.5 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $208.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 457,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,081,400 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 907,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 536,930 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,363,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,398,487 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,490,167 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: KBR Inc (KBR)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in KBR Inc by 103.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,173,886 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,017,748 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Avista Corp (AVA)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avista Corp by 90.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,385,659 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59. Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $14.03. Sold Out: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Caesarstone Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.44. Sold Out: Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Insteel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.95 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $22.7.
