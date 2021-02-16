Arosa Capital Management LP Buys Bunge, Magna International Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Workhorse Group Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

Ny, NY, based Investment company Arosa Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, Magna International Inc, Chevron Corp, Tenaris SA, Equinor ASA, sells Workhorse Group Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, BP PLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arosa Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Arosa Capital Management LP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - 500,000 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (XOP) - 750,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 220,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) - 650,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 552,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in EQT Corp by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.15.