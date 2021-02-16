>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arosa Capital Management LP Buys Bunge, Magna International Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Workhorse Group Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

February 16, 2021 | About: EQNR +2.42% FF -7.79% APTV -0.02% SLB +1.44% XEC +3.65% EQT +1.67% BG +0.56% MGA +1.28% CVX +2.5% TS +4.97% DE +1.48% ALGM -0.13% JCI -0.13%

Ny, NY, based Investment company Arosa Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, Magna International Inc, Chevron Corp, Tenaris SA, Equinor ASA, sells Workhorse Group Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, BP PLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arosa Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Arosa Capital Management LP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arosa Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arosa+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arosa Capital Management LP
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - 500,000 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (XOP) - 750,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
  4. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 220,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.
  5. Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) - 650,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tenaris SA (TS)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 552,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in EQT Corp by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Sold Out: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arosa Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Arosa Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arosa Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arosa Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arosa Capital Management LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)