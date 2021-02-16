Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc Buys ServiceNow Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, FirstEnergy Corp

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Corning Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc. As of 2020Q4, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOW, LNC, STMP, TWLO, IWV, USX,

NOW, LNC, STMP, TWLO, IWV, USX, Added Positions: CRM, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, SCHW, LGND, MNR, PYPL, GLW, ITW, INDA, AMGN, SBUX, ISRG, ZEN, BMY, EWJ, MRK, LMT, UPS, VKTX, SHAK, DOCU, CRWD,

CRM, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, SCHW, LGND, MNR, PYPL, GLW, ITW, INDA, AMGN, SBUX, ISRG, ZEN, BMY, EWJ, MRK, LMT, UPS, VKTX, SHAK, DOCU, CRWD, Reduced Positions: TMO, AJG, AAPL, ABT, V, PEAK, PEP, KMB, JNJ, DUK, SO, DIS, MXIM, SSD, SJM, VZ, TRMB, ATR, DEM, RS, PINS, KMI, BRK.B, PG, BOX, CVX, NEE,

TMO, AJG, AAPL, ABT, V, PEAK, PEP, KMB, JNJ, DUK, SO, DIS, MXIM, SSD, SJM, VZ, TRMB, ATR, DEM, RS, PINS, KMI, BRK.B, PG, BOX, CVX, NEE, Sold Out: FE,

For the details of PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petersen+flynn+%26+dinsmore+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,043 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,117 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% Visa Inc (V) - 156,944 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 625,045 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 129,859 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $586.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 16,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $274.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $419.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $237.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.45 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 185,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 161.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28. The stock is now traded at around $160.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 71.50%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 105.59%. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $790.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.