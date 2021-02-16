>
Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc Buys ServiceNow Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, FirstEnergy Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: SCHW +4.83% LGND -6.15% GLW +5.3% ITW -0.44% EWJ +0.55% ISRG -1.98% NOW -0.62% LNC +4.58% STMP -0.76% TWLO -3.14% IWV +0.05% U -0.69%

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Corning Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc. As of 2020Q4, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PETERSEN FLYNN & DINSMORE INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,043 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,117 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 156,944 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 625,045 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 129,859 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $586.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 16,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $274.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $419.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $237.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.45 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 185,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 161.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28. The stock is now traded at around $160.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 71.50%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 105.59%. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $790.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.



