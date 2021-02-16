>
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC Buys NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc, Highland Income Fund, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Templeton Dragon Fund Inc, Tri-Continental Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: NHF +1.71% HFRO +0.39% RMT +0.25% SMM +1.78% GRX -0.32% RVT +0.39% NML +1.16% MGU -0.53% GER +1.79% BWG -0.32% JLS +0.2% AMLP +1.85%

Investment company Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc, Highland Income Fund, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund , sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Templeton Dragon Fund Inc, Tri-Continental Corp, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deschutes+portfolio+strategy%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC
  1. Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 1,468,100 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.32%
  2. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 1,376,200 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.46%
  3. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 559,149 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 653,830 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
  5. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 1,613,100 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
New Purchase: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,217,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund . The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.050800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $7.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 139,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fun (BWG)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fun. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund (JLS)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.25 and $19.79, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $23.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 60.46%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,376,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Highland Income Fund by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,468,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc (RMT)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc by 336.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.71 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 413,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2435.78%. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 552,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust (GRX)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust by 330.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 206,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 182.75%. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $14.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 114,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $23.58.

Sold Out: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.77.

Sold Out: Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.16.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $2.07 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $2.22.



