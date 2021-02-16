Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Ithaca, NY, based Investment company Tompkins Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Danaher Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tompkins Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Tompkins Financial Corp owns 562 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DE, BKH, FLS, HE, SPGI, VTRS, SWKS, NAD, RNP, UTF, POR, MELI, AQN, DBL, PCI, FEYE, IUSV, VUG, AMN, AXTI, ANF, AYI, AEM, ALGN, Y, UHAL, AEO, AMWD, ANGO, NLY, ADSK, BHLB, BDSI, BSX, BDN, KMX, CHKP, CHDN, COHR, COHU, CMCO, FIX, CMC, CCRN, CUB, CW, DECK, DRH, DCOM, UFS, ESLT, EME, ENTG, EXEL, FCNCA, FCBC, FRME, FL, IT, AJRD, GENC, GPC, GVA, HNI, HLIT, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSII, HELE, HP, HIBB, HUN, KBH, KVHI, KNL, LYTS, LZB, LBAI, LXP, LDL, MDC, MKSI, VIVO, MEI, MS, MLI, HOPE, NTGR, NWE, NUE, OSIS, OCFC, ORI, OMCL, ASGN, OSUR, GLT, PKG, PBCT, PRFT, PIPR, PII, PRGS, PFS, STL, PRU, RBC, REGN, BB, REX, ONTO, SAFM, SASR, SCHN, SILC, SIMO, SHOO, SF, SRI, SU, TTEK, TSEM, TRST, UMPQ, AUB, UCBI, UFCS, OLED, URBN, VLGEA, VSH, WAFD, WASH, WBS, WAL, WSM, SPB, DK, CEF, PGTI, KALU, ICFI, LDOS, OC, KBR, AIMC, JAZZ, APEI, MSCI, LRN, NX, DG, MSGN, PDM, MXL, PLOW, NXPI, HEAR, USCR, SBRA, FRC, NPTN, VC, INN, MX, DOOR, ZTS, DOC, ESRT, ESBA, TSE, NOMD, QRVO, CHCT, APLE, MCFT, BPRN, KNSL, MGY, NMRK, REZI, FREE, BIV, BLV, BNDX, MGK, MINT, VEU, VMBS,

VOO, SUSA, VEA, DHR, AMZN, UPS, USMV, VZ, XOM, GD, HON, DUK, MA, CSCO, PGX, JPM, PEG, ABT, WMT, AWK, AJG, VB, GOOGL, WM, MCD, MRK, MSFT, LLY, HD, TJX, AMGN, KMB, BLK, PSA, ADBE, PEP, COST, IVW, SBUX, ACN, IJS, ISRG, ICE, BRK.B, SYK, ESGE, IDXX, BAX, OGE, CL, UNP, FB, NVDA, SDY, VTV, AMT, CVS, BCE, BRKS, DAN, ATVI, PHYS, AEP, NOW, GOOG, IR, BSV, AON, IJJ, IJK, VWO, IJR, TFC, PPG, TT, ITW, JCI, LMT, MDU, GS, MCK, GNTX, F, NDAQ, ES, NVS, FIS, FISV, NEE, ENB, DGX, SIGI, ETN, EOG, UL, DEO, C, WBA, Reduced Positions: GSIE, IWF, IEMG, IJH, RWJ, TRV, EFA, VNQ, IWO, JNJ, UNH, CME, BKLN, AVGO, IWN, SPY, EFAV, IEFA, AAPL, CB, NOC, SPLV, AMP, PNC, HEDJ, CMCSA, USB, RTX, TEL, PSK, HES, CAT, DLR, D, TGT, V, BND, IVV, QQQ, SCHE, SPYD, BA, BMY, ECL, PFE, BKNG, VOOG, ADP, BAC, CVX, CLX, KO, STZ, DD, GE, INTC, LOW, MTB, MDT, PG, SO, TXN, TMO, TSN, WFC, BX, ABBV, DOW, EEM, GSLC, IVE, JNK, VTIP, XLI, XLV, XLY, T, MO, AIG, BP, BTI, VIAC, CI, CTSH, COP, EXC, FDX, FE, FCX, FULT, GIS, GILD, GSK, KEY, MDLZ, MMC, MCHP, OXY, PENN, ROL, RDS.A, CRM, SLB, UGI, WAB, DIS, TDC, PM, HCA, PSX, GLPI, CC, KHC, CTVA, CARR, VNT, IWM, LQD, SHY, VGK, XLF, XLRE, XLU,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,204 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 436,000 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 384,953 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,890 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 58,175 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.15%

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $65.08, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $193.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.15%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.997200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 58,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 109.37%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 91,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.893000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 298,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.21.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Balchem Corp. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $115.22, with an estimated average price of $105.62.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86.