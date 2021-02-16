Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. Buys DoorDash Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Tesla Inc, Square Inc

Investment company Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Shopify Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Tesla Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DASH, MDB, BIDU, APPN, COUP, ZEN, BILL, TSM, ROOT, AI, ABNB,

DASH, MDB, BIDU, APPN, COUP, ZEN, BILL, TSM, ROOT, AI, ABNB, Added Positions: PYPL, BABA, SHOP, UBER, FUTU, BILI, AMD, XP, TAL, MA, SNOW, NVDA, FB, ZTO, APO,

PYPL, BABA, SHOP, UBER, FUTU, BILI, AMD, XP, TAL, MA, SNOW, NVDA, FB, ZTO, APO, Reduced Positions: PDD, SQ,

PDD, SQ, Sold Out: TSLA,

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 4,017,367 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07% Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 6,336,714 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.32% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 232,800 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.73% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 896,827 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.29% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 2,527,822 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.32%

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $219.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 897,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98. The stock is now traded at around $408.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 255,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $320.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 399,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 475,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67. The stock is now traded at around $355.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 213,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 318,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1490.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $303.327200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 570,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 129.29%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 896,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1449.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 232,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 220.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 3,070,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 6,336,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 4,017,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anglepoint Asset Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.