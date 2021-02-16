>
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys Unilever PLC, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells Unilever NV, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, FirstService Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: UL +1.22% FNV -1.29% MA +0.23% MUFG +4.78% COST +0.43% CRM +3.98% ACWV -0.34% BA +2.71% F +0.94% PANW -0.13% PKX -0.26% GOOS +0.46% UN +0%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Boeing Co, Mastercard Inc, sells Unilever NV, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, FirstService Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q4, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 171 stocks with a total value of $742 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 508,401 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 737,975 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  3. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 568,507 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 335,104 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  5. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 225,297 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $392.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: POSCO (PKX)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $64.32, with an estimated average price of $53.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 164.44%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.787200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 159,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $340.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 665,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 65.92%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $353.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 85.69%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.

Sold Out: FirstService Corp (FSV)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in FirstService Corp. The sale prices were between $127.41 and $144.21, with an estimated average price of $134.71.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $26.15 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Sold Out: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Enerplus Corp. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $2.44.



