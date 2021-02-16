Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys Unilever PLC, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells Unilever NV, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, FirstService Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Boeing Co, Mastercard Inc, sells Unilever NV, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, FirstService Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q4, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 171 stocks with a total value of $742 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACWV, BA, F, PANW, PKX, GOOS, MCK, VTI, CIXX,

ACWV, BA, F, PANW, PKX, GOOS, MCK, VTI, CIXX, Added Positions: UL, ENB, FNV, NTR, WMT, CNQ, TU, TD, MA, BIP, MUFG, NGG, COST, DUK, CRM, DEO, BCE, BEP, GIB, BMO, MGA, T, BABA, SAP, PFE, JNJ, FMS, SNY, SHY, CMCSA, BAX, RCI, NVO, FTS, BHC, PEP, SU, TXN, VZ, WM, ACN, RTX, NVS, NKE, ILMN, HON, FCX, EMQQ, GLW, AXP, MMM, ROP, HD, BBU, BBL, WPM,

UL, ENB, FNV, NTR, WMT, CNQ, TU, TD, MA, BIP, MUFG, NGG, COST, DUK, CRM, DEO, BCE, BEP, GIB, BMO, MGA, T, BABA, SAP, PFE, JNJ, FMS, SNY, SHY, CMCSA, BAX, RCI, NVO, FTS, BHC, PEP, SU, TXN, VZ, WM, ACN, RTX, NVS, NKE, ILMN, HON, FCX, EMQQ, GLW, AXP, MMM, ROP, HD, BBU, BBL, WPM, Reduced Positions: SLF, ORAN, AEM, TRP, AQN, MSFT, IMO, HSBC, WFC, WCN, TRI, CVS, CME, BEPC, GOLD, SPY, JPM, TSM, MFC, DIS, BRK.B, PXD, PBA, PE, ANTM, ORCL, PDS, SYK, NVDA, AAPL, MKTX, BIL, PRU, SHOP, EFA, GS, GSK, V, GOOG, FB, TRV, CPG, CL, UNP, CSCO, UPS, CLS, BPY, AMD, GOOGL, VRSK, BUD, TECK, ABCB, PG, OTEX, MRK, LLY, KL, BTEGF, GIL, DLTR, BLK, CVE, COF, CP, CCJ, BIPC,

SLF, ORAN, AEM, TRP, AQN, MSFT, IMO, HSBC, WFC, WCN, TRI, CVS, CME, BEPC, GOLD, SPY, JPM, TSM, MFC, DIS, BRK.B, PXD, PBA, PE, ANTM, ORCL, PDS, SYK, NVDA, AAPL, MKTX, BIL, PRU, SHOP, EFA, GS, GSK, V, GOOG, FB, TRV, CPG, CL, UNP, CSCO, UPS, CLS, BPY, AMD, GOOGL, VRSK, BUD, TECK, ABCB, PG, OTEX, MRK, LLY, KL, BTEGF, GIL, DLTR, BLK, CVE, COF, CP, CCJ, BIPC, Sold Out: UN, SDS, FSV, EWC, VEA, ERF,

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 508,401 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 737,975 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 568,507 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 335,104 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 225,297 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $392.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $64.32, with an estimated average price of $53.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 164.44%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.787200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 159,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $340.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 665,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 65.92%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $353.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 85.69%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in FirstService Corp. The sale prices were between $127.41 and $144.21, with an estimated average price of $134.71.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $26.15 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.07.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Enerplus Corp. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $2.44.