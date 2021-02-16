German American Bancorp, Inc. Buys The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sempra Energy

Investment company German American Bancorp, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Adobe Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sempra Energy, U.S. Bancorp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, German American Bancorp, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, German American Bancorp, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VYM, ADBE, XLV, EFA, XLE, CAT, BRK.B, PNC, VTRS, PM, QCOM, PEP, MMM, ADP, T, STZ, CLX, AEP,

VYM, ADBE, XLV, EFA, XLE, CAT, BRK.B, PNC, VTRS, PM, QCOM, PEP, MMM, ADP, T, STZ, CLX, AEP, Added Positions: ACWX, IWR, SPY, IWM, GVI, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, DIS, XLI, JNJ, MA, JPM, FB, UNH, PG, COST, KO, XLF, MS, MCD, MRK, BLK, HYG, SBUX, ORCL, ABT, MU, HON, CSCO, MUB, XLU, ATVI, PFE, CVS, PSX, RTX, BA, VCIT, V, COP, HD, AMGN, DHR, TJX, TXN, NKE, ABBV, C, XLP, VZ, INTC, IVV, BMY, WMT,

ACWX, IWR, SPY, IWM, GVI, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, DIS, XLI, JNJ, MA, JPM, FB, UNH, PG, COST, KO, XLF, MS, MCD, MRK, BLK, HYG, SBUX, ORCL, ABT, MU, HON, CSCO, MUB, XLU, ATVI, PFE, CVS, PSX, RTX, BA, VCIT, V, COP, HD, AMGN, DHR, TJX, TXN, NKE, ABBV, C, XLP, VZ, INTC, IVV, BMY, WMT, Reduced Positions: LLY, GILD, USB, XOM, NEE, GABC, TMO, VNQ, IWF,

LLY, GILD, USB, XOM, NEE, GABC, TMO, VNQ, IWF, Sold Out: AGG, SRE, BIL, ECL, EFX,

For the details of GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/german+american+bancorp%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 404,261 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 672,946 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.64% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 864,647 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 108,923 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 156,131 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $185.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 160.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28.