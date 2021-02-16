Ycg, Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Microsoft Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Sells Unilever NV, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, CBRE Group Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Ycg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Microsoft Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Progressive Corp, sells Unilever NV, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, CBRE Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ycg, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ycg, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $870 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, CSGP, SPGI, USB, GL,

UL, CSGP, SPGI, USB, GL, Added Positions: MSFT, SCHW, PGR, BAC, ADBE, RACE, MMC, PG, V, PEP, CL,

MSFT, SCHW, PGR, BAC, ADBE, RACE, MMC, PG, V, PEP, CL, Reduced Positions: CBRE, JPM, WFC, BKNG, NKE, DIS, MA, MSCI, CPRT, FB, EL, GOOG, AON, BRK.B, INTU, KO, EFX, SYK, BDX,

CBRE, JPM, WFC, BKNG, NKE, DIS, MA, MSCI, CPRT, FB, EL, GOOG, AON, BRK.B, INTU, KO, EFX, SYK, BDX, Sold Out: UN, AMTD,

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 173,029 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 129,097 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 190,685 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Nike Inc (NKE) - 337,495 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 755,230 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28%

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.787200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 320,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98. The stock is now traded at around $898.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 13,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $337.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.79 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 58.86%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 200,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 739,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 62.09%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 245,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 605,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $176.49 and $229.69, with an estimated average price of $204.33. The stock is now traded at around $201.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.