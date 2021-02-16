PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys Baidu Inc, FTS International Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Sells Just Energy Group Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp

Investment company PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, FTS International Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, sells Just Energy Group Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penderfund+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 56,250 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 287.93% Ebix Inc (EBIX) - 314,083 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.59% Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) - 172,975 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.14% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 52,640 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 72,174 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 201,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.16 and $47, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.946700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 194,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 174,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 287.93%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $320.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in SharpSpring Inc by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 277,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 368,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.58.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.02.