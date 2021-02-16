Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Unilever NV, SEACOR Holdings Inc, New Mountain Finance Corp

Investment company Perennial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Danimer Scientific Inc, Diageo PLC, sells Unilever NV, SEACOR Holdings Inc, New Mountain Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Perennial Advisors, LLC owns 246 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,595 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,188 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 109,021 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 24,942 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,681 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.787200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 62,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.29. The stock is now traded at around $169.217700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.