Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Unilever NV, SEACOR Holdings Inc, New Mountain Finance Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: VCIT -0.53% MUB -0.15% DEO +1.41% UL +1.2% DNMR -7.68% TXN +0.57% NKE +0.22% VTOL +2.35% PG +0.16% UN +0%

Investment company Perennial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Danimer Scientific Inc, Diageo PLC, sells Unilever NV, SEACOR Holdings Inc, New Mountain Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Perennial Advisors, LLC owns 246 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perennial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perennial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,595 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,188 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 109,021 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 24,942 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,681 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.787200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 62,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.29. The stock is now traded at around $169.217700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.



