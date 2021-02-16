Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lyft Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Polygon Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, Canopy Growth Corp, Integra Resources Corp, CoreCivic Inc, sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lyft Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Integra Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polygon Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Polygon Management Ltd. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FRLN, CGC, ITRG, CXW,

FRLN, CGC, ITRG, CXW, Added Positions: TAK, TLND,

TAK, TLND, Reduced Positions: LYFT,

LYFT, Sold Out: NCLH, AEPPZ, IRVA,

Talend SA (TLND) - 720,449 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 1,443,052 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.76% Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,150,000 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (FRLN) - 750,000 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 200,000 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.56%

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.94 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.59%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 81,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Integra Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $3.47. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 450,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in CoreCivic Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 120.76%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.598100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 1,443,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Integra Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $2.62 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.85.