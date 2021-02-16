>
Articles 

Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lyft Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: TAK +0.26% FRLN +1.74% CGC +5.06% ITRG -2.83% CXW -1.94% NCLH +7.03% AEPPZ +0% IRVA +0%

Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Polygon Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, Canopy Growth Corp, Integra Resources Corp, CoreCivic Inc, sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lyft Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Integra Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polygon Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Polygon Management Ltd. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Polygon Management Ltd.
  1. Talend SA (TLND) - 720,449 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  2. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 1,443,052 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.76%
  3. Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,150,000 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (FRLN) - 750,000 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 200,000 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.56%
New Purchase: Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (FRLN)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.94 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.59%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 81,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Integra Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $3.47. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 450,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in CoreCivic Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 120.76%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.598100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 1,443,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49.

Sold Out: Integra Resources Corp (IRVA)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Integra Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $2.62 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.85.



