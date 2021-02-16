>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Camden Asset Management L P Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: NEEPQ +0% BDX +0.36% DHR -1.32% BSX -1.33% CNPPB.PFD +0% IFFT +0% DHRPA.PFD +0% EPRPC.P +0%

Investment company Camden Asset Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Southern Co, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden Asset Management L P . As of 2020Q4, Camden Asset Management L P owns 15 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+asset+management+l+p+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 3,299,025 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.87%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 94,100 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 78,338 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64%
  4. Sempra Energy (SREpA.PFD) - 1,185,200 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 2,126,822 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.34%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 58,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 61,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 327,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 3,299,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $37.71 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $41.1.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $37.96 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $41.54.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPRPC.PFD)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $20.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P . Also check out:

1. CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)