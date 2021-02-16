Camden Asset Management L P Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Investment company Camden Asset Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Southern Co, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden Asset Management L P . As of 2020Q4, Camden Asset Management L P owns 15 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 3,299,025 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.87% Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 94,100 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 78,338 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64% Sempra Energy (SREpA.PFD) - 1,185,200 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 2,126,822 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.34%

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 58,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 61,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 327,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.756000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 3,299,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $37.71 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $41.1.

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $37.96 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $41.54.

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $20.85.