Cribstone Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Boeing Co

Investment company Cribstone Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Boeing Co, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FREL, SEDG, MTCH, TWLO, ILMN, OKTA, JD, ZBRA, CGNX, APPN, LMND, BYDDY, CRWD, HASI, ISTB, LIT, ADBE, COUP, ALGN, EBAY, MKL, MTN, IUSB, BKNG, RH, NEWR, HRC, SPSM, LEMB, SRLN, SCHV, FHLC, KWEB, DUK, BND, KBA, GLW, PSCH, VSS, F, EWT, AGG, DKNG, UL, SPR, CNXC, RIDE, AJRD, SKX, SHOP, VBR,

DSI, BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, NFLX, PYPL, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, VCSH, ZM, NVDA, BABA, SUSA, TOTL, DIS, ASML, GILD, SPY, XLK, XLY, GLD, ANET, ABBV, QQQ, GE, COST, XLF, IVW, TSCO, ESGD, XLC, XLV, KHC, TSLA, XLU, GEM, XLI, XLP, IJH, IAU, T, MSFT, CRM, XLRE, IYW, PFE, HUM, WMT, ABT, MA, XLE, V, CVS, CHD, CLX, CRY, MRK, KMB, JNJ, LW, EFA, SLY, VOO, ISRG, ESGE, CMG, WEX, LHX, PINS, USB, Reduced Positions: BSCK, BA, MGK, SUSB, FDIS, IBM, BSCM, VO, BSCL, AOA, VTWO, AOM, BSV, RPG, SCHM, TAN, MMM, SNY, NEM, VTRS, LOW, HD, NEE, SQ, VWDRY, SWKS, WPM, PEBO, FAN, OKE, HOLX, CNI,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 28,072 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 145,424 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 51,122 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 31,259 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,457 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.57%

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $323.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $166.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $419.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $493.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $285.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 93.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 54,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 168.03%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $245.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 252.10%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 143.84%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $555.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 14285.71%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $303.327200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $106.35 and $123.99, with an estimated average price of $117.36.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96.