MFN Partners Management, LP Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II

Investment company MFN Partners Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFN Partners Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, MFN Partners Management, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,851,860 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 14,000,000 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,206,460 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio.
- XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 1,159,426 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 565,000 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.
MFN Partners Management, LP added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,902,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.
