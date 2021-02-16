>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

MFN Partners Management, LP Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II

February 16, 2021 | About: FNF -0.33% CLGX +7.81% BFT.U +0%

Investment company MFN Partners Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFN Partners Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, MFN Partners Management, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MFN Partners Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfn+partners+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MFN Partners Management, LP
  1. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,851,860 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 14,000,000 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,206,460 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio.
  4. XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 1,159,426 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 565,000 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.
Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

MFN Partners Management, LP added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,902,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of MFN Partners Management, LP. Also check out:

1. MFN Partners Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MFN Partners Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MFN Partners Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MFN Partners Management, LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)