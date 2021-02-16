>
Oberndorf William E Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, MercadoLibre Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Sells Twilio Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: IAC -0.1% MELI +0.37% TEAM -1.13% TWLO -2.92%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Oberndorf William E (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, MercadoLibre Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberndorf William E. As of 2020Q4, Oberndorf William E owns 8 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OBERNDORF WILLIAM E
  1. AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 830,040 shares, 66.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93%
  2. Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 324,879 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 90,287 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,079 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
  5. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 13,373 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Oberndorf William E initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1941.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Oberndorf William E initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $249.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Oberndorf William E added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $261.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 90,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Oberndorf William E sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36.



