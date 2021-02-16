Ares Management Llc Buys FTS International Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Sells Noble Energy Inc, Dynatrace Inc, iClick Interactive Asia Group

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ares Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FTS International Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Solar Capital, Stellus Capital Investment Corp, sells Noble Energy Inc, Dynatrace Inc, iClick Interactive Asia Group, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp, iHeartMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ares Management Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 39,221,090 shares, 83.09% of the total portfolio. Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 4,932,982 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 35,879,772 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% FTS International Inc (FTSI) - 1,043,045 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 2,166,582 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.16%

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,043,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Fidus Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 365,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 745,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $3.09. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 173.16%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,166,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 1855.84%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 905,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Solar Capital Ltd by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $16.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 779,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 595.40%. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 530,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp by 142.72%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,393,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,965,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $9.1.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3.