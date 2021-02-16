Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMQQ, GS, C, MAR, OXY, HON, BA, FSLR, CGC, MET, CVX, IP, FB, EEM, MMM, XLU,

EMQQ, GS, C, MAR, OXY, HON, BA, FSLR, CGC, MET, CVX, IP, FB, EEM, MMM, XLU, Added Positions: IJR, IEFA, JNK, EMB, IVV, PFE, LQD, ULTA, DXC, CAT, ALK, MDT, XBI, NFLX, BWA, AAPL, BRK.B, AMZN, AVGO, MSFT, HACK, SBUX, HBI, NVDA, QYLD, WMT, PYPL,

IJR, IEFA, JNK, EMB, IVV, PFE, LQD, ULTA, DXC, CAT, ALK, MDT, XBI, NFLX, BWA, AAPL, BRK.B, AMZN, AVGO, MSFT, HACK, SBUX, HBI, NVDA, QYLD, WMT, PYPL, Reduced Positions: VIG, SPY, QQQ, GLDM, SPAB, IEMG, VTEB, TOTL, BSV, IJH, TSLA, ALGN, STNE, SPDW, GLD, BRMK, FSKR, TAN, QCLN, GOOG, IPAY, ROBO, SPIP,

VIG, SPY, QQQ, GLDM, SPAB, IEMG, VTEB, TOTL, BSV, IJH, TSLA, ALGN, STNE, SPDW, GLD, BRMK, FSKR, TAN, QCLN, GOOG, IPAY, ROBO, SPIP, Sold Out: TLT, BNDX, FDX, PTON, QCOM, DHR, EXPE, AMGN, LULU, NDAQ, WPC, AMCR,

BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 156,530 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.07% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 228,247 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,805 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 128,635 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 359.44% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 20,849 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.86%

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 36,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 54,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 295.07%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 156,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 359.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 128,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 188.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 24,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 436.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 273.72%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $133.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35.