General American Investors Co Inc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Carrier Global Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company General American Investors Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Expedia Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Carrier Global Corp, Phillips 66, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General American Investors Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, General American Investors Co Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBRDK, CTXS, GOLD, EXPE, VTRS, ENB, CDK, VNTR, DRQ, NYCB,

LBRDK, CTXS, GOLD, EXPE, VTRS, ENB, CDK, VNTR, DRQ, NYCB, Added Positions: TMUS, CVX, AKAM, GILD, OTIS, AEM, VBIV, PFE,

TMUS, CVX, AKAM, GILD, OTIS, AEM, VBIV, PFE, Reduced Positions: ASML, NUAN, DEO, COST, HLX, TJX, KIN, TYL,

ASML, NUAN, DEO, COST, HLX, TJX, KIN, TYL, Sold Out: GLIBA, VMC, CARR, PSX, VOD, EOG, KEYS, NLSN, DISCA, VIAC, CRBP,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,686 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 562,895 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 105,850 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,500 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,500 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 159,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $137.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 75,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 330,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $146.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 46,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 245,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 162,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 179.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 77,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 200.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 102,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.69.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61.