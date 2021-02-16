Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Equifax Inc, Baxter International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Aptiv PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Stericycle Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Generation Investment Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Equifax Inc, Baxter International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Illumina Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Aptiv PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Stericycle Inc, TE Connectivity, A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Generation Investment Management Llp. As of 2020Q4, Generation Investment Management Llp owns 41 stocks with a total value of $22.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BABA, ABNB,
- Added Positions: EFX, BAX, ILMN, CSCO, BDX, CBRE, TSM, MCHP,
- Reduced Positions: APTV, TEL, CTSH, TT, PANW, TRMB, TXN, TMO, SCHW, GOOG, ASAN, TWLO, IT, PEN, CRM, ST, XRAY, AYI, MELI, HTHT,
- Sold Out: VAR, SRCL, AOS,
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 27,974,525 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
- Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 17,424,560 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.94%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 13,900,453 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87%
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 5,659,462 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.09%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 23,319,056 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.50%
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,544,863 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $212.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 176.09%. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28. The stock is now traded at around $176.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 5,659,462 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $77.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 17,424,560 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $493.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,963,622 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 23,319,056 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225,443 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $62.3 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $68.5. Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $55.14.
