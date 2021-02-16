Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Equifax Inc, Baxter International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Aptiv PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Stericycle Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Generation Investment Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Equifax Inc, Baxter International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Illumina Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Aptiv PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Stericycle Inc, TE Connectivity, A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Generation Investment Management Llp. As of 2020Q4, Generation Investment Management Llp owns 41 stocks with a total value of $22.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, ABNB,

BABA, ABNB, Added Positions: EFX, BAX, ILMN, CSCO, BDX, CBRE, TSM, MCHP,

EFX, BAX, ILMN, CSCO, BDX, CBRE, TSM, MCHP, Reduced Positions: APTV, TEL, CTSH, TT, PANW, TRMB, TXN, TMO, SCHW, GOOG, ASAN, TWLO, IT, PEN, CRM, ST, XRAY, AYI, MELI, HTHT,

APTV, TEL, CTSH, TT, PANW, TRMB, TXN, TMO, SCHW, GOOG, ASAN, TWLO, IT, PEN, CRM, ST, XRAY, AYI, MELI, HTHT, Sold Out: VAR, SRCL, AOS,