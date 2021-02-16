>
Ancora Advisors, LLC Buys Forward Air Corp, Kohl's Corp, MTS Systems Corp, Sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: FWRD +2.63% KSS +0.72% VOO +0.14% MAR +0.16% PSYTF +7.47% WH +0.9% MTSC +0.11% BCOR +1.93% BERY -1.61% VNT -2.05% CNXC -1.24%

Cleveland, X1, based Investment company Ancora Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Forward Air Corp, Kohl's Corp, MTS Systems Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Blucora Inc, sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc, SPX Corp, GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ancora Advisors, LLC owns 1408 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ancora Advisors, LLC
  1. Forward Air Corp (FWRD) - 1,507,548 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.83%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 268,397 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.84%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 683,425 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  4. Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 1,726,223 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 245.94%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,152 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
New Purchase: MTS Systems Corp (MTSC)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MTS Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 405,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blucora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $16.04, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 810,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 215,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29. The stock is now traded at around $177.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 197.83%. The purchase prices were between $59.21 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $88.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,507,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 245.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.311000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,726,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.997200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 268,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 2226.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pason Systems Inc (PSYTF)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pason Systems Inc by 5217.13%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $6.42, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,284,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 119.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 244,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $62.6, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83.

Sold Out: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $6.66, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.37 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.2.



