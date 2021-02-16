Ancora Advisors, LLC Buys Forward Air Corp, Kohl's Corp, MTS Systems Corp, Sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc

Cleveland, X1, based Investment company Ancora Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Forward Air Corp, Kohl's Corp, MTS Systems Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Blucora Inc, sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc, SPX Corp, GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ancora Advisors, LLC owns 1408 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Forward Air Corp (FWRD) - 1,507,548 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.83% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 268,397 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 683,425 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 1,726,223 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 245.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,152 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MTS Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 405,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blucora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $16.04, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 810,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 215,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29. The stock is now traded at around $177.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 197.83%. The purchase prices were between $59.21 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $88.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,507,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 245.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.311000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,726,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.997200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 268,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 2226.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pason Systems Inc by 5217.13%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $6.42, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,284,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 119.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 244,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $62.6, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $6.66, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.37 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.2.