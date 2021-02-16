>
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc Buys Wayfair Inc, Triton International, Vapotherm Inc, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Strategic Education Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: W -3.74% TRTN +0.02% VAPO -3.81% MDXG -1.42% STRA -0.38% APTV -0.08% CMCSA -0.43% DISCK -0.67%

Darien, CT, based Investment company Goodnow Investment Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wayfair Inc, Triton International, Vapotherm Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Strategic Education Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, Aptiv PLC, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $991 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodnow+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
  1. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 824,424 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.98%
  2. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 906,480 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  3. Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 1,836,404 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.97%
  4. Wayfair Inc (W) - 333,168 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 295,654 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
New Purchase: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 131,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.32 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 175,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65. The stock is now traded at around $281.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 333,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $49.3, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,836,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.06 and $100, with an estimated average price of $92.86.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $21.95.



