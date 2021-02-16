Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPY, Added Positions: UNH, SBUX, V, AVGO, TXN, INTU, BR, ATVI, CTAS, DHR, MSFT, ZTS, SHW, ROP, MCO, MA, HD, DG, CME, ALLE, AMT, FSV, ENB, OTEX, RY, CP, TU, CNI, TD, BAM, WCN, TRP,

For the details of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristol+gate+capital+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 732,736 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 170,350 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 212,701 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 195,762 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 444,631 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 63.40%. The purchase prices were between $127.41 and $144.21, with an estimated average price of $134.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.