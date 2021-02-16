CNO Financial Group, Inc. Buys SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Ares Capital Corp

Investment company CNO Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SelectQuote Inc, sells Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Ares Capital Corp, Solar Capital, Golub Capital BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNO Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, CNO Financial Group, Inc. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) - 700,000 shares, 29.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 619,700 shares, 19.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 181,500 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 312,900 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. New Position BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) - 515,779 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.69%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $33.46, with an estimated average price of $32.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.83%. The holding were 619,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $105.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.25%. The holding were 181,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $62.05, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.52%. The holding were 312,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $16.31 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $19.05.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Solar Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.43 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $16.97.