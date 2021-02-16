CNO Financial Group, Inc. Buys SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Ares Capital Corp

Investment company CNO Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SelectQuote Inc, sells Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Ares Capital Corp, Solar Capital, Golub Capital BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNO Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, CNO Financial Group, Inc. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PSK, BAB, VCLT, USIG, SLQT, GOCO,
- Reduced Positions: GBDC,
- Sold Out: GSBD, TSLX, ARCC, SLRC,
For the details of CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cno+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CNO Financial Group, Inc.
- SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) - 700,000 shares, 29.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 619,700 shares, 19.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 181,500 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 312,900 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) - 515,779 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.69%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $33.46, with an estimated average price of $32.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.83%. The holding were 619,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $105.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.25%. The holding were 181,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $62.05, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.52%. The holding were 312,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.21.Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $16.31 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $19.05.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.52.Sold Out: Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Solar Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.43 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $16.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of CNO Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CNO Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying