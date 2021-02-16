Dow Chemical Co Buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Dow Chemical Co (Current Portfolio) buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dow Chemical Co . As of 2020Q4, Dow Chemical Co owns 3 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDY,

MDY, Sold Out: XLP, USMV, SPLV, XLV,

For the details of DOW CHEMICAL CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dow+chemical+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 238,829 shares, 53.19% of the total portfolio. New Position AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) - 21,001,151 shares, 25.28% of the total portfolio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 1,729,851 shares, 21.52% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Dow Chemical Co initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.19%. The holding were 238,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dow Chemical Co sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Dow Chemical Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Dow Chemical Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Dow Chemical Co sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.