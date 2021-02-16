>
Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Buys GoDaddy Inc, Tucows Inc, Sells Liberty Global PLC

February 16, 2021 | About: GDDY -1.4% TCX -2.42% LBTYK +4.88%

Investment company Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, Tucows Inc, sells Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blacksheep+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd
  1. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,369,582 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.70%
  2. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 2,008,219 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 967,650 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,748 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 547,684 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36%
Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 121.70%. The purchase prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.5%. The holding were 1,369,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tucows Inc (TCX)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Tucows Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $78, with an estimated average price of $74.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 547,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. Also check out:

