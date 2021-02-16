Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Buys GoDaddy Inc, Tucows Inc, Sells Liberty Global PLC

Investment company Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, Tucows Inc, sells Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,369,582 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.70% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 2,008,219 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 967,650 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,748 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 547,684 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36%

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 121.70%. The purchase prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.5%. The holding were 1,369,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Tucows Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $78, with an estimated average price of $74.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 547,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7.