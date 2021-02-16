Granahan Investment Management Inc Buys Workiva Inc, Porch Group Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, Sonic Automotive Inc

Investment company Granahan Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Workiva Inc, Porch Group Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Datto Holding Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, sells Pluralsight Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, Sonic Automotive Inc, Magnite Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granahan Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Granahan Investment Management Inc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRCH, MSP, CFII, DOMO, PHR, NLS, ENPC.U, SPNS, LMND, GNMK, AFMD, THRM, ATRC, SIBN, EOSE, LAD, TTEK, ABMD, FLEX, SILK, MPWR, IRTC, EXPE, RNG, WIX, CHEF, TW, 4Q01, TACT, STIM, ETTX,

PRCH, MSP, CFII, DOMO, PHR, NLS, ENPC.U, SPNS, LMND, GNMK, AFMD, THRM, ATRC, SIBN, EOSE, LAD, TTEK, ABMD, FLEX, SILK, MPWR, IRTC, EXPE, RNG, WIX, CHEF, TW, 4Q01, TACT, STIM, ETTX, Added Positions: WK, KLIC, KRNT, APPS, STMP, SPSC, EVH, CSOD, CLDR, GTLS, LPSN, BFAM, STNG, PRO, BRKS, CSGP, PAYC, LGND, CHGG, CSIQ, SPT, VAPO, OSW, WDC, NTNX, ORGO, PRPL, HQY, OSIS, LQDT, EEFT, TWOU, EPZM, COUP, BL, XNCR, QDEL, VRNS, NMRK, PRG, KPTI, PLOW, SHSP, AERI, NPTN, SMED, CRSP, HUBS, CEVA, NTLA, VCTR, LXFR, BMRA, AKTS, SGMO, MGNX, STRA, VICR, LAWS, ONEM, ENTA, CMCO, POWI, BEAM, AGX, JRVR, GLOB, BLDP, CTSO, BGCP, AIRG, SPRO, HCAT, LOVE, KNSL, AXTI, CWST, CNTG, CIEN, ECPG, HDSN, RDWR, SLAB, FREQ, QTRX, WNS, PFPT, QLYS,

WK, KLIC, KRNT, APPS, STMP, SPSC, EVH, CSOD, CLDR, GTLS, LPSN, BFAM, STNG, PRO, BRKS, CSGP, PAYC, LGND, CHGG, CSIQ, SPT, VAPO, OSW, WDC, NTNX, ORGO, PRPL, HQY, OSIS, LQDT, EEFT, TWOU, EPZM, COUP, BL, XNCR, QDEL, VRNS, NMRK, PRG, KPTI, PLOW, SHSP, AERI, NPTN, SMED, CRSP, HUBS, CEVA, NTLA, VCTR, LXFR, BMRA, AKTS, SGMO, MGNX, STRA, VICR, LAWS, ONEM, ENTA, CMCO, POWI, BEAM, AGX, JRVR, GLOB, BLDP, CTSO, BGCP, AIRG, SPRO, HCAT, LOVE, KNSL, AXTI, CWST, CNTG, CIEN, ECPG, HDSN, RDWR, SLAB, FREQ, QTRX, WNS, PFPT, QLYS, Reduced Positions: PCTY, SAH, MGNI, TTD, ENPH, RGEN, GAN, ARGX, CSTL, EHTH, VCYT, XLRN, ONTO, EVER, CYRX, NEO, CSII, VCEL, CNMD, AXON, ROLL, WSC, VG, MPAA, EXAS, BPMC, PSTG, INSM, BLUE, IIPR, RUSHA, MTRN, TITN, ALTG, ESPR, AUTL, GTN, BLFS, EDIT, TPTX, IAC, PCRX, HBIO, PLUG, NLTX, PRTK, FLXN, JNCE, KIN, TTGT, TCBI, DMTK, KIDS, ZS, FENC, XERS, TER, CTG, SSTI, CTMX, RPD, CDTX, CYBR, NBRV, PRLB, NEWR, PTC, XENE, OTIC,

PCTY, SAH, MGNI, TTD, ENPH, RGEN, GAN, ARGX, CSTL, EHTH, VCYT, XLRN, ONTO, EVER, CYRX, NEO, CSII, VCEL, CNMD, AXON, ROLL, WSC, VG, MPAA, EXAS, BPMC, PSTG, INSM, BLUE, IIPR, RUSHA, MTRN, TITN, ALTG, ESPR, AUTL, GTN, BLFS, EDIT, TPTX, IAC, PCRX, HBIO, PLUG, NLTX, PRTK, FLXN, JNCE, KIN, TTGT, TCBI, DMTK, KIDS, ZS, FENC, XERS, TER, CTG, SSTI, CTMX, RPD, CDTX, CYBR, NBRV, PRLB, NEWR, PTC, XENE, OTIC, Sold Out: PS, DBX, UPLD, IMMU, QTWO, VRTU, GOCO, OXFD, IPHI, QTS, ICPT, RMBL, IR, SOHO, HZO, PFIE,

For the details of GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granahan+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 1,343,010 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.24% Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 6,715,157 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 2,238,493 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43% LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 3,025,439 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.30% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 827,848 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,106,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,259,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,862,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 496,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 494,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.53 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,394,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 124.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,336,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 7308.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,407,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,808,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 912.68%. The purchase prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $274.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 134,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SPS Commerce Inc by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $110.67, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $111.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,072,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Evolent Health Inc by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,191,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.87.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $44.11.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $89.65 and $128.99, with an estimated average price of $107.92.

Granahan Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23.