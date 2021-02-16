Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys Velodyne Lidar Inc, KKR Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells Sempra Energy, NIO Inc, Broadcom Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Highbridge Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Velodyne Lidar Inc, KKR Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Desktop Metal Inc, CF Acquisition Corp IV, sells Sempra Energy, NIO Inc, Broadcom Inc, Colfax Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highbridge Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Highbridge Capital Management Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 1,153,459 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 308,901 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.81% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,102,809 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.78% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 192,801 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 133,262 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.39%

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 1,389,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 2,649,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 959,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.287600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 335,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 160.78%. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 1,102,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 133,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2174.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $3.58.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $23.78.