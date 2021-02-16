Perseverance Asset Management International Buys TAL Education Group, Staar Surgical Co, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Albemarle Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Perseverance Asset Management International (Current Portfolio) buys TAL Education Group, Staar Surgical Co, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, I-MAB, MINISO Group Holding, sells Albemarle Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SINA Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perseverance Asset Management International. As of 2020Q4, Perseverance Asset Management International owns 17 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,057,844 shares, 44.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.40% Weibo Corp (WB) - 1,317,942 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 495,247 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 375,738 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 475,392 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 78,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 267,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 249.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $82.78, with an estimated average price of $73.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 104,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 725,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $320.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 1186.59%. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.76 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $43.81.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $43.01.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.