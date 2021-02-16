K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys CI Financial Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Apex Technology Acquisition Corp

Investment company K2 Principal Fund, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys CI Financial Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, sells Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Apex Technology Acquisition Corp, Norbord Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K2 Principal Fund, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, K2 Principal Fund, L.p. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $885 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CIXX, CCIV, NOACU, GSAH, IAG, SVOKU, LPX, HCARU, IPOF, FTOC, GRSV, VSPR, DBDRU, CFIVU, HZON.U, LCYAU, PE, BMCH, EIDX, Z, CRSA, PNM, VIIAU, XPO, WPX, SNRHU, ALTUU, COOLU, HZAC.U, QCOM, WORK, VRTU, SFTW, RSVAU, IPOE, DDMXU, DDMXU, CXO, COOP, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, HZAC, UROV, AVAN.U, CRWD, TIF, TNAV, SVAC, XLNX, NET, WTRE, TLRY, MERC, INFO, MRACU, CLGX, ARA, MCD, SPFR.U, INMD, RBAC, VFF, DMYI.U, LFAC, CND.U, RAACU, ALXN, TGB, GHVIU, IPOD, KNX, BLDP, MTN, SLG, CBAY, RNG, RC, MFA, CLCT, NXPI, DUST, PTON, VVOS, GOGO, BEAT, RLH, DBDR, QEP,
- Added Positions: PFSI, NMRK, CSV, VAR, WLTW, HHC, CBB, BGCP, FCACU, ABEV, PBI, ANDA, 1JE1, GNFT,
- Reduced Positions: BG, MX, ACAM, IPOC, MTSI, CCIV.U, FGNA.U, AYX, RESI, PFPT, PCG, ACIA, MXIM, PRPB.U, WPF, MDNA, PMT, MMSI, WY, TAC, VXX, SCVX.U, CDOR, DS,
- Sold Out: CCX, CCX, APXTU, OSB, BMRG, CFFA, CPAA, RMG, QELLU, GSAH.U, CFIIU, OAC, SMMC, GMHI, CRHC.U, SVACU, ASPL.U, BFT.U, SMH, GOAC.U, FTOCU, LVGO, TWCTU, AMCI, GLIBA, SPLK, PIC, CLDR, NSH.U, BHC, THBR, NGA.U, JCAP, CSIQ, CNP, NBL, SCHW, IMMU, VSLR, SMTC, ACTCU, CRM, MGP, AKCA, ACM, CMLFU, OACB.U, VSPRU, ANAB, U, HUD, PDS, SNPR.U, LEU, DVN, BWA, FAII.U, GRSVU, THBRU, AIMT, RTP.U, STWOU, TDAC, RST, CCAC.U, CNK, SWN, BLU, WK3E,
These are the top 5 holdings of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio.
- RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 195,200 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio.
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 732,046 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.55%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 231,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 445,200 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,967,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,319,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NOACU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,009,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.038000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 987,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,245,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 992,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 732,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Newmark Group Inc by 409.84%. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 789,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Carriage Services Inc by 709.69%. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $27.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 146,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 395.40%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 211.28%. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $227.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 69.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 73,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Apex Technology Acquisition Corp (APXTU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $13.34.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $36.68.Sold Out: B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (BMRG)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $10.1.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.34.
