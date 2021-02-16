Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys Lemonade Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Jamf Holding, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Cloudflare Inc

Investment company Bullseye Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lemonade Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, Accolade Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Cloudflare Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, BlackLine Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bullseye Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bullseye Asset Management LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMND, KNX, JAMF, JAMF, ACCD, DCT, NCNO, BIGC, VERX, AI, OSH, FROG, ROOT, TLS, ABCL, AFIB, YSG, OZON, HYFM,

LMND, KNX, JAMF, JAMF, ACCD, DCT, NCNO, BIGC, VERX, AI, OSH, FROG, ROOT, TLS, ABCL, AFIB, YSG, OZON, HYFM, Added Positions: NVCR, COLD, CYRX, TENB, OPRX, IR, SKX, GOOS, PING, BLUE, ZI, NCLH,

NVCR, COLD, CYRX, TENB, OPRX, IR, SKX, GOOS, PING, BLUE, ZI, NCLH, Reduced Positions: BL, OLLI, FVRR, NEO, ULTA, RNG, BILL, DT, SILK, HLNE, BKI, PCTY, GWRE, LPLA, TECH, CLH, CRI, NVTA, GNMK, PRO, VG, TNC, SAIL, RVLV, EGAN, PRMW, NTNX,

BL, OLLI, FVRR, NEO, ULTA, RNG, BILL, DT, SILK, HLNE, BKI, PCTY, GWRE, LPLA, TECH, CLH, CRI, NVTA, GNMK, PRO, VG, TNC, SAIL, RVLV, EGAN, PRMW, NTNX, Sold Out: IMMU, PS, NET, HMSY, CHWY, CPRT, ZUO, CAL, SNOW,

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 53,745 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25% Domo Inc (DOMO) - 144,247 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 44,886 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 224,496 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 159,269 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $157.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 49,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $43.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 94,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 89,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.26 and $59.72, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 50,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 41,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.87.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $30.47.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $107.34 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $116.7.