Whalerock Point Partners, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

Providence, RI, based Investment company Whalerock Point Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVR Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whalerock Point Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Whalerock Point Partners, Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, KO, ADBE, TSLA, MU, DD, MAR, ROST, MPC, TWLO, PSX, CFG, YUMC,

AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.A, NVR, Sold Out: NOC, CDK, BASFY,

For the details of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whalerock+point+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,980 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 773.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,946 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 428.16% Visa Inc (V) - 43,543 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 414.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,385 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,111 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.8%

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $303.327200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $799.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 773.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 140,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 428.16%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 44,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 414.69%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 43,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 620.10%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 40,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 884.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 40,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 3838.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 147,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.49.

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.1.