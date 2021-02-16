Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Montage Resources Corp, Target Corp

Investment company Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Southwestern Energy Co, sells BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Montage Resources Corp, Target Corp, McDonald's Corp, D.R. Horton Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 1,709,430 shares, 30.28% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 335,560 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 367,800 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 270,400 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 320,600 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.55%. The holding were 335,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.52%. The holding were 367,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 270,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.246000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 320,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,189,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 399.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $111.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Noodles & Co by 92.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 154,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $303.327200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WW International Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Montage Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $5.17.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15.