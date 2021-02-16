Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Entegris Inc, CMC Materials Inc

Investment company Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, Pinterest Inc, Synopsys Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Entegris Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. owns 470 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PINS, WCN, MSCI, TYL, ZEN, SBAC, TRU, ESTC, FBHS, MCHP, MNST, SHOP, FICO, SGEN, ODFL, MXIM, RMD, BLL, WAB, CTVA, ZTS, PTC, PLAN, MRNA, WST, PRSP, STZ, CHNG, SRPT, GH, COUP, CLVT, CRL, AVTR, SIRI, CCMP, STAG, NCLH, RSI, ALNY, SABR, KOD, PGNY, ARVN, PLUG, DNLI, PAYC, FATE, LUV, AI, CYRX, SUMO, TWLO, FCX, CERT, NUAN, BBIO, ENPH, MGNI, YETI, HAIN, CDNS, NKE, AEIS, LPRO, DHR,

CRWD, RNG, SNPS, ALGN, POOL, PTON, GPN, IDXX, MKTX, AMD, SPLK, BURL, CGNX, FLT, LULU, GWW, CZR, DOCU, MRVL, XLNX, MLM, VEEV, MASI, LPLA, LHX, RBA, HZNP, ALB, KEYS, BMRN, APTV, FIVN, TTWO, IAA, LEN, URI, AMED, MCO, NOW, WDAY, AZO, CMG, PODD, BKR, MCK, MTD, OLED, XLRN, INFO, NVCR, SPOT, MTN, RCL, AVGO, COHR, RGEN, MEDP, DKNG, PLNT, QDEL, DFS, CMD, CNMD, TDOC, ETN, RE, LNC, ACGL, EVRG, ATRC, ABBV, IRBT, BAH, DXCM, NUVA, SWKS, TEL, NVRO, CVX, EXEL, TSLA, HII, CARR, CWST, CMCSA, HSIC, ZS, CSL, CSCO, KO, EOG, WTM, TREE, KL, MPC, ALLY, AGCO, UHAL, CSGP, EGP, FDX, HIG, SAP, EBS, ULTA, BWXT, CFG, ETSY, KNSL, PLMR, CUZ, TXRH, TWTR, Reduced Positions: AJRD, ENTG, QTWO, LHCG, KURA, APD, AMGN, PHM, PEGA, PFE, SIVB, OGS, ATO, DHI, OC, ZM, FCN, KWR, TREX, FND, INSP, LMT, GGG, OMCL, PJT, CMS, DRI, LSTR, HZO, UEIC, PSTG, TTD, AAPL, EXP, JBLU, WWD, LEA, ADI, BBY, CPRT, KNX, RHI, EVR, GNRC, ANET, SEDG, PLD, BC, DAR, EEFT, INSM, MSA, NEO, MRTX, V, RP, CHGG, WING, ARWR, BRO, CNP, EXPE, BKNG, THO, GTLS, FOLD, JBT, XYL, GOOG, BPMC, LITE, SMPL, TPTX, ALK, AMZN, BCO, CASY, EW, EVRI, HALO, HL, HD, MTCH, IIVI, KSU, LSCC, TGTX, MMC, MSFT, SLAB, TKR, UNH, WLK, MA, DAL, PFPT, RARE, SUM, NVTA, NTRA, EVBG, ROKU, MDLA, ABMD, ADBE, AFL, BHP, CIB, SAM, CCL, BAP, DEO, ENB, HXL, HST, MAA, NVDA, NSRGY, NVS, NVAX, NVO, PUK, RYAAY, WMMVY, ZBRA, RDS.B, PRO, HENOY, DG, FB, PTCT, TNDM, DRNA, VNOM, EVH, PYPL, EVOP, GO, KRTX, ALIZY, SLQT, AMN, ATVI, NSP, AAP, HTH, AKAM, AIN, AEO, AIT, BCPC, AX, BMY, BRKR, CBRL, CVS, FIS, CAKE, CNS, CNO, CLB, COST, CMI, DSGX, DKS, DPZ, DY, PLUS, FWRD, GIII, GS, GOOGL, ITGR, HMSY, HCSG, ICUI, JCOM, LH, LRCX, LOW, MET, MNRO, NFLX, PETS, PLXS, PRAA, POWI, QCOM, CRM, SMTC, SRI, SYX, TER, TMO, USPH, VRNT, VRTX, WRB, WMT, KTOS, ZBH, BEAT, KDP, FTNT, SSNC, FN, GDOT, ENV, IPHI, PRLB, QLYS, AMBA, LIND, QTS, LGIH, EGRX, IBP, CTRE, HQY, UPLD, PRAH, QRVO, BOX, PFGC, PI, TPIC, VREX, AHCO, IIIV, CHWY, NET,

For the details of CARILLON TOWER ADVISERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carillon+tower+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,521,873 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 270.50% Pool Corp (POOL) - 546,236 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.54% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 539,261 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8645.72% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 3,021,131 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 733,509 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1480.84%

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,021,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,471,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $441.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 335,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $472.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 340,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 868,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21. The stock is now traded at around $258.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 413,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 270.50%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,521,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 8645.72%. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $435.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 539,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 1480.84%. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $230.85. The stock is now traded at around $291.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 733,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 1697.23%. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $608.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 350,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Pool Corp by 291.54%. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $334.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 546,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 3353.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 982,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $98.24, with an estimated average price of $85.04.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $63.85 and $87.71, with an estimated average price of $74.94.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $174.98 and $272.83, with an estimated average price of $219.52.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $180.8 and $261.17, with an estimated average price of $227.87.

Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.