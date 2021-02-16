>
HS Management Partners, LLC Buys Campbell Soup Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Sells Hasbro Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co

February 16, 2021 | About: CPB -1.09% UPS -0.28% QCOM -1.02% HD -0.11% ATVI -0.66% DPZ -1.43% HAS -1.34% DNKN +0% RL +0.95%

New York, NY, based Investment company HS Management Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Campbell Soup Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Hasbro Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Ralph Lauren Corp, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HS Management Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, HS Management Partners, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HS Management Partners, LLC
  1. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,253,380 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%
  2. Campbell Soup Co (CPB) - 4,461,840 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.05%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 1,087,473 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  4. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 1,873,419 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,157,255 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,220,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49. The stock is now traded at around $380.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 286,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 182.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.12 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 4,461,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 958,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,046,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 387,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $82.38 and $96.19, with an estimated average price of $88.99.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12.



