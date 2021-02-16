Wildcat Capital Management, LLC Buys Skillz Inc, Kronos Bio Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Asana Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Wildcat Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Skillz Inc, Kronos Bio Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells PagSeguro Digital, Asana Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Pinterest Inc, Urovant Sciences during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $794 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SKLZ, KRON, PLNT,

SKLZ, KRON, PLNT, Added Positions: ACEL, PLYA, UBER,

ACEL, PLYA, UBER, Reduced Positions: CSGP, MGY, UROV, NCNA,

CSGP, MGY, UROV, NCNA, Sold Out: PAGS, ASAN, PINS, UNG,

Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 21,433,040 shares, 53.97% of the total portfolio. New Position CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 75,510 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57% Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) - 1,438,232 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 1,515,524 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 14,411 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.97%. The holding were 21,433,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 1,438,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 250,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,133,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 175.18%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.998900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 825,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.75.