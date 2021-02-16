Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Entrepreneur, Property Manager, Real Estate Developer, Hotelier, Business Leader Kent M. Swig

Noted iconic executive with proven track record in property management, real estate development and hotel management Kent Swig joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Kent Swig to its Advisory Board.

Kent M. Swig is an executive with proven track record of developing, innovating and executing solutions to maximize investment returns, managing diverse organizations, multibillion dollar budgets and directing international efforts. He is an innovative thinker with a micromanaged, hands on goal-oriented approach with extensive expertise in effectively reimaging operating procedures, financial and marketing strategies. Mr. Swig's guidance will be instrumental in furthering ATHC's technological developments, enhancements and deployments to a variety on new industries.

In addition, Mr. Swig, a managing member of Vendmost, LLC has been instrumental in furthering the exclusive distribution agreement between Vendmost and Accelerated Technologies. To pilot much needed thermal temperature scanning technologies, Vendmost committed to its first purchase of over $150,000 worth of technology from ATHC, bringing its products to some of New York's premier property managers. Mr. Swig's extensive career in property management and development and his management role in Helmsley Spear, Brown Harris Stevens and Swig Equities will enable ATHC and Vendmost to reach a broader spectrum of potential clients for numerous ATHC offerings and Vendmost health and wellness technologies.

"I am pleased at the opportunity to work with ATHC and look forward to solidifying the ATHC brand within the business community, bringing guidance, experience and my contacts to assist ATHC in meeting their goals across global markets. I see this as an opportunity to provide much needed technologies, offerings and equipment during these unique times in a variety of sectors which include property management, travel and leisure to small and medium sized businesses, and their clients and customers." Said Kent M. Swig, Advisory Board Member.

"Kent brings immeasurable experience, knowledge and strategic resources. His wisdom will be invaluable as we evolve, launch numerous verticals and accelerate our expansion. Kent's ability to help ATHC expand into the Real Estate, Property Management and connecting ATHC with hard to reach business leaders will be instrumental. We look forward to working closely with Kent and are appreciative of his tireless efforts and extensive expertise." Said Alex Lemberg ATHC President.

About Vendmost

Vendmost, LLC, first in wellness, was founded during the height of the 2020 pandemic in New York City. After developing reactive processes and testing numerous solutions, Vendmost began to offer "plug and play" proactive technologies and solutions which promote public health and safety. Vendmost is acutely aware of the needs of customers and capabilities of technology-based solutions. The Company's services, products, technologies, and applications are designed to promote health, safety and wellness. The offerings are applicable for personal use, to public and private sectors, and government. In addition, Vendmost is the exclusive distributor of ATHC Thermascan products.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC Markets: "ATHC"), is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

Certain shareholders and affiliates of ATHC and Vendmost are sharing responsibilities in both entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.

Statements made in this communication include certain forward-looking statements, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. The Companies do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking statements which are frequently identified by such words as "may", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements represent management's best reasonable judgment based on current facts and assumptions. The Company makes no representation that reasonable businesspeople in possession of the same information would reach the same conclusions. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of competitive risks and the availability of financing. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Any and all statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of ATHC and are difficult to predict. An example of such risk and uncertainty is whether the Company will be successful in developing additional innovative solutions in the future and/ or the market acceptance of such solutions.

SOURCE: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.

