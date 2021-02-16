Faraday Future Announces Three New Members to Its Advisory Board

Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced three new members to its strategic Advisory Board today including John Chiang, Ian Rogoff and Margaret “Peggy” Taylor. The Board is now made up of six civic and business leaders who will serve as trusted advisors to FF.The Advisory Board serves as a sounding board for critical elements at FF such as fundraising, publicity and product planning. Being leaders in their respective fields, the Advisory Board members help to ensure FF product, technologies and business strategies are fully vetted before being released to the public.“We are privileged that these new members have joined this esteemed group of diverse leaders, who share our company vision, and have joined us to help FF through our future phases of growth,” said Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of FF. “The Advisory Board brings outside perspective, new creative ideas and a wealth of industry experience that helps the company achieve its mission and strategic goals and offers recommendations for improvements to enhance our business.”Advisory Board members are chosen for their experience and their willingness to provide non-biased opinions and guidance to help FF achieve its vision of creating integrated and leading-edge products and technologies to improve lives with the least impact to our environment.“I am convinced this company can do extraordinary things in the EV and mobility space,” said new Advisory Board member John Chiang, former Treasurer and Controller of the state of California. “I am excited and honored to play a role in helping FF establish a strong presence in the global EV marketplace.”– Serves as a member of the board of directors of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMEH), Zeuss Technologies and Aegis Systems. In addition, he serves on the corporate advisory boards of Pasadena Private Finance, Calyx Peak and Adept Development. Mr. Chiang was a former Treasurer and Controller of the State of California.– Currently the Executive Director at the Coalition of Asian American Business Organizations (CAABO), whose mission is to grow Asian American businesses nationally and to educate the general public on business development issues affecting Asian-Americans in the United States. Mr. Di has been a researcher at Harvard and a consultant with Arthur Andersen LLP.– Co-Founder and General Partner at Sierra Nevada Partners, an investment management company established to buy and grow sustainable businesses located in the Western U.S. Ian currently serves as Chairman and CEO of The Helio Group, an integrated renewable energy company, and Chairman of the Nevada Institute for Renewable Energy Commercialization. Mr. Rogoff brings years of experience with Microsoft and renewable energy.– Chair of the Asia and Europe Entertainment and Media practice of Paul Hastings and is based in the firm’s London office. Mr. Saltzman has extensive experience in domestic and international transactions in the entertainment and media industries.– Brings decades of board and consulting experience and an extensive track record of expanding and scaling technology companies across the enterprise software and financial services industries. Ms. Taylor brings years of experience at PeopleSoft and Board experience at FICO.– Has over 35 years of finance industry experience. His most recent role was with Gramercy, a US based Emerging Markets Asset management firm, where he managed Institutional investors, including Sovereign Wealth Funds, in Asia, Australia, Japan and the Middle East. Mr. Williams was also Managing Director and Head of Sovereigns for J.P. Morgan Asset Management[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Four-team%2F[/url]This announcement comes as FF prepares to merge with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) (NASDAQ: PSAC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). The previously announced merger agreement, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, will result in the combined company listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “FFIE”.The proposed transaction validates FF's vision to create a mobility ecosystem built upon innovations in technology and products. FF 91 features an industry leading 1,050 HP, 0-60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds, zero gravity seats with the largest 60-degree reclining angles and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, and luxurious third Internet living space. FF 91 is targeted to launch within twelve months after closing of the merger.[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Freserve[/url]Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2F+%0A[/url][url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FFaradayFuture+%0A[/url][url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffaradayfuture%2F+%0A[/url][url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Ffaradayfuture%2F+%0A[/url][url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ffaradayfuture[/url]Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEO’s Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.Property Solutions I is a $230 million SPAC formed in July 2020 and is traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “PSAC”.This press release relates to a proposed transaction between PSAC and FF. 