theScore Bet Now Live in Iowa

theScore Bet has officially launched in Iowa and is now available to fans across the Hawkeye State. theScore Bet offers an authentic and innovative user experience that is truly unique in how it creates a unified media and betting ecosystem when paired with theScore app.

The award-winning mobile sportsbook is now live in four states:and. theScore Bet secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Iowa via a [url="]multi-state+market+access+framework+agreement+with+Penn+National+Gaming[/url].“We have expanded theScore Bet to three new markets in the last six months, significantly increasing our footprint,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO, theScore. “We’re thrilled to introduce our mobile sportsbook to Iowans as the college basketball season heats up ahead of the tournament in March. We have a large base of theScore app users in Iowa and now, with the launch of theScore Bet, fans will have easy access to our integrated and technology driven sports betting experience.”Available on [url="]iOS[/url] and [url="]Android[/url], theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. Further, theScore Bet provides a seamless cross-state experience for sports fans as it expands across the United States via a single mobile app and cutting-edge multi-state wallet functionality.Additionally, the recently [url="]introduced+Bet+Section[/url] is a new dedicated home for betting on theScore app that enhances the cross-platform experience with theScore Bet. Bet Section delivers users a suite of highly personalized betting features, such as prioritized and tailored markets, live bet tracking and exclusive promotions, making it even simpler for fans to create bet slips, follow their action and receive cash out offers for theScore Bet.theScore leveraged sportsbook platform technology provided by leading U.S. sports betting and iGaming supplier Bet.Works to support its Iowa launch. theScore Bet has utilized a suite of technology and services from Bet.Works since becoming its technology platform partner in 2018.For more information about theScore Bet, to download the app, or sign-up for updates on its continued multi-state rollout, visit [url="]www.thescore.bet[/url].[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘[url="]theScore[/url]’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app ‘[url="]theScore+Bet[/url]’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url] and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

