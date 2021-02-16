RRC & HCSG INVESTOR ALERT – Securities Class Action Investigations On Behalf Of Investors Of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. & Range Resources Corporation – RRC & HCSG Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $250,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe La

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities class action claims on behalf of investors of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“Healthcare Services”) ( HCSG) and Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources”) (: RRC) to determine whether the companies engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Healthcare Services

On February 10, 2021, Healthcare Services issued a press release announcing their financial and operating results for Q4 2020. The press release also provided an update on a previously disclosed SEC investigation into Healthcare Services’ earnings-per-share (“EPS”) calculation practices, announcing, among other things, that "[t]he Company and the SEC have recently commenced discussions regarding a potential resolution of the investigation, which focuses on periods prior to 2018. As discussions regarding a potential resolution are ongoing, Mr. John C. Shea, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company that he is taking a temporary leave of absence from his duties."

On this news, HCSG's stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 8.88%, closing at $30.90 per share on February 10, 2021.

Range Resources

Media outlets recently reported that Range Resources paid a $294,000 civil penalty to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. According to Gant News, Range Resources paid the civil penalty “ . . . for violations of the 2012 Oil and Gas Act . . . regarding wells ineligible for inactive status listed on its inactive status request to DEP.”

On this news, the stock price of Range Resources fell $0.62 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.57 per share on February 11, 2021.

