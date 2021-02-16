Gabelli Funds Launches Actively Managed ETF Growth Innovators (GGRW)











You may have to pay more money to trade an ETF’s shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information about the underlying holdings.











The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of an ETF’s portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for the ETFs offered pursuant to this Prospectus compared to other ETFs because these ETFs provide less information to traders with respect to the underlying portfolio holdings.











These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.







Gabelli Funds’ Growth Innovators (NYSE: GGRW), an actively managed ETF seeking to invest in businesses both enabling and benefiting from digital acceleration, is available on the New York Stock Exchange today.Advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning and data analytics, have been historically reserved for only the most technologically sophisticated organizations. Limited accessibility, high cost and complexity have inhibited more widespread adoption. Today, those constraints have been lifted and technology is becoming democratized. The pandemic served as a force function for adoption, pushing consumers into digital channels and forcing enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation agendas. As technology percolates throughout every corner of the economy, it has the potential to contribute to global productivity growth. The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF seeks to surface the portfolio management team’s best ideas exposed to these secular tailwinds.For more information visit [url="]www.gabelli.com%2Fgrowthinnovators[/url]

