Zions Bancorporation Receives 15 Greenwich Excellence Awards For 2020

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is pleased to announce that it has received 15 Greenwich Excellence Awards for the year ended 2020. These awards are based on more than 23,000 market research interviews with businesses nationwide evaluating more than 500 banks. Since the Awards’ inception in 2009, Zions is one of only five U.S. banks to have averaged 14 or more Greenwich Excellence Awards annually. Additionally, Zions is encouraged by the receipt of three “Best Brand” awards in 2020.

During 2020, Greenwich Associates also found that Zions was named as one of only a small number of banks to receive recognition by small business and middle market customers as a “Standout Bank” in responding to the pandemic. Thousands of banking customers were surveyed by Greenwich in areas such as perceptions of valued long-term relationships, speed in response to loan requests, overall digital experience, utilizing data and analytics, and quality of advice to help the customer’s business grow.

“We are honored to have been recognized once again by these awards for what we believe are some of the best products and services available in the industry,” said Harris Simmons, chairman and CEO. “It is a testament to our commitment to our customers that our bank was recognized for overall customer satisfaction in both middle market and small business banking. This recognition is a tribute to our commercial bankers, who are considered by their clients to be the best in the industry. These awards demonstrate the dedication of our bankers to providing the highest quality products and exceptional customer service day after day, year after year.”

Zions received Excellence awards in the following categories:

Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction – National

Overall Satisfaction – West

Likelihood to Recommend – West

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West

Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

Small Business ($1-$10 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction – National

Overall Satisfaction – West

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Likelihood to Recommend – West

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West

Customer Service – Cash Management – National

Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

In addition, Zions received three awards related to its brand:

2020 Greenwich Brand Awards

Best Brand – Trust – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Trust – Small Business Segment

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business – Small Business Segment

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In 2020, Zions ranked as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005993/en/