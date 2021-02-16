>
Waters Corporation Presentation at the 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:WAT -0.51%


Waters Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Cowen Healthcare Conference virtually on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 2:40PM Eastern Standard Time.



Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporation’s website [url="]www.waters.com[/url] in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “Cowen Healthcare Conference.”



About Waters Corporation



Waters Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

