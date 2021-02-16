Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs DTC / Digital Acceleration Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harmit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs DTC / Digital Acceleration Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.To access the live webcast, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1429781%26amp%3Btp_key%3D1931076781%26amp%3Bsti%3Dlevistrauss[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com[/url] through Wednesday, March 17, 2021.Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizenbrands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million. For more information, go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com[/url], and for company news and announcements go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com[/url].

