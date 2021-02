Astrotech Announces Closing of Approximately $9.25 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 2,845,535 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $3.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.25 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for continuing operating expenses and working capital.H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.The shares of common stock were offered by Astrotech pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226060) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 3, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on August 20, 2018. The offering of the securities was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url] or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at [email protected] This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value.develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market.is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market.is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit [url="]www.astrotechcorp.com[/url].

