Two St. Joe Hospitality-Managed Hotels Receive Acclaimed Industry Distinctions From Forbes, U.S. News & World Report and Travel + Leisure

St. Joe Resort Operations, LLC (“St. Joe Hospitality”), a subsidiary of The St. Joe Company ( NYSE:NYSE:JOE ) (“St. Joe”), continues to distinguish itself as Northwest Florida’s premier hospitality management company, racking up a variety of industry accolades in 2021. The company announced today that two of the hotels it manages, [url="]WaterColor+Inn[/url] and [url="]The+Pearl+Hotel[/url], have once again earned a Four-Star designation from

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006106/en/

WaterColor Inn overlooking the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)

Considered to be the gold standard in luxury travel,is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, which are evaluated based on up to 900 objective standards through an independent inspection process.Additionally, both hotels have been named among the world’s best in’s annual rankings, with The Pearl Hotel receiving a Gold Badge – a distinction reserved for the top 10% of all U.S. hotels. Notably, The Pearl Hotel was also named tomagazine’s T+L 500 list of the best hotels in the world, as featured in the magazine’s March 2021 issue. Voted on by the publication’s discerning readership, hotels are evaluated based on rooms, facilities, location, service, food and value, and are listed alphabetically on the list.“This continued industry recognition is a testament to the tremendous amount of work, dedication and attention to detail that goes on behind the scenes. We’re proud of and grateful for our teams at WaterColor Inn and The Pearl Hotel for consistently surpassing the rigorous benchmarks of our industry and creating memorable guest experiences,” said Andrew Czarnecki, Managing Director for St. Joe Hospitality. “We’re honored to have our hospitality portfolio spotlighted not only as one of Florida’s finest, but also as one of the world’s very best.”St. Joe Hospitality’s managed properties are no strangers to industry distinctions. WaterColor Inn has been named toprestigious list each year since 2013, and The Pearl Hotel has maintained its Four-Star rating since 2015. Additionally, both hotels have maintained their AAA Four Diamond rating since 2007 and 2017, respectively.Nestled within 500 acres of sugar-white sand beach, pine forests and the surrounding community alongside Western Lake, WaterColor Inn is the flagship of South Walton’s WaterColor community. Opened in 2002, the 60-room boutique hotel perfectly encapsulates the spirit of an intimate beach getaway, while providing the functionality necessary for a family vacation. From the David Rockwell-designed accommodations to the pair of Adirondack chairs on each private balcony, guests can expect to have a relaxing, comfortable and fully Gulf-inspired stay.At The Pearl Hotel, the little details are the biggest gesture. Opened in 2013, the 55-room boutique hotel boasts elegant, modern accommodations and amenities, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, a poolside spa and a central, walkable location in the charming Rosemary Beach®* community, which provides the iconic backdrop for each guest’s experience. As the only full-service, adult-oriented hotel in South Walton, The Pearl Hotel provides an idyllic setting for an intimate beach getaway.The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company owns land in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information about the Company can be found on its website at [url="]www.joe.com[/url]. More information on the Company’s current project pipeline can be found at [url="]www.joe.com%2Fproject-updates[/url].As Northwest Florida’s leading hospitality management company, St. Joe Hospitality oversees a premier collection of award-winning hotels and restaurants, recreational amenities and one-of-a-kind resort offerings, including a private membership club, [url="]The+Clubs+by+JOE%26reg%3B[/url]. For more information about St. Joe Hospitality and to see a full list of properties and community involvement, visit [url="]stjoehospitality.com[/url].

